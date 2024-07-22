Dunkirk Harbor, New York

Aerial view of Dunkirk Harbor in Dunkirk, N.Y., Aug. 4, 2022. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District awarded a $7.56 million contract on June 25, 2024 for repairs to the harbor's breakwater, maintaining the harbor’s viability and contributions to the local economy, protecting some of the area’s best waterfront recreation, and ensuring a harbor of refuge for vessels on the Great Lakes. (U.S. Army photo by USACE Buffalo District)

