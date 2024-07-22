Critical Repairs on the Way for Dunkirk Breakwater

Courtesy Photo | Aerial view of Dunkirk Harbor in Dunkirk, N.Y., Aug. 4, 2022. The U.S. Army Corps of...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Aerial view of Dunkirk Harbor in Dunkirk, N.Y., Aug. 4, 2022. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District awarded a $7.56 million contract on June 25, 2024 for repairs to the harbor's breakwater, maintaining the harbor’s viability and contributions to the local economy, protecting some of the area’s best waterfront recreation, and ensuring a harbor of refuge for vessels on the Great Lakes. (U.S. Army photo by USACE Buffalo District) see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District awarded a $7.56 million contract to Michigan-based Great Lakes Dock & Materials, LLC on June 25, 2024 for repairs to Dunkirk Harbor’s breakwater.



Repairs to the breakwater maintain Dunkirk Harbor’s viability and contributions to the local economy, protect some of the area’s best waterfront recreation, and ensure a harbor of refuge for vessels on the Great Lakes.



“I am proud to deliver this $7.56 million for this contract so the Army Corps of Engineers can finally set sail on repairing the Dunkirk Harbor breakwater,” said U.S. Senator Charles Schumer. “Two years ago, I stood at Dunkirk Harbor and promised that the federal funding I secured would result in long-overdue infrastructure improvements for Chautauqua’s Erie lakefront communities. Getting this contract locked in brings us a giant step closer to repairing the breakwater, which is essential to protecting the local homes, businesses and waterfront recreation industry that make this area so special.”



“Dunkirk Harbor is not just a local gem, but a vital economic engine for Western New York and the entire region,” said Congressman Nicholas Langworthy. “Securing the much-needed repairs to the breakwater will protect local jobs, enable economic growth, and keep our waterways safe. I’m proud to support this critical infrastructure project, ensuring that repairs are completed in a timely manner and in a way that is cost-effective for taxpayers.”



“Dunkirk Harbor is a critical component of the Great Lakes Navigation System, supporting economic growth in the local economy,” said Lt. Col. Robert Burnham, USACE Buffalo District commander. “We look forward to delivering this project on time and within budget, ensuring Dunkirk’s waterfront continues serving the local community and the country.”



Work is planned to take place over the course of two construction seasons, with completion in 2025.



Repairs will focus on approximately 1,450 feet of the lake side of the breakwater, involving a stone overlay, and including a wrap-around of the east head of the outer breakwater.



This project is 100% federally funded.



The economy at Dunkirk Harbor is supported by an estimated 24 charter fishing boats, generating approximately $196,000 in net income annually.





The Buffalo District delivers world class engineering solutions to the Great Lakes Region, the Army and the Nation in order to ensure national security, environmental sustainability, water resource management, and emergency assistance during peace and war.