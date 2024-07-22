Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New electric vehicle chargers are launched at Dover AFB [Image 2 of 6]

    New electric vehicle chargers are launched at Dover AFB

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2024

    Photo by Airman Liberty Matthews 

    436th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Aiden Sandhu, right, Requirements & Optimization officer in charge, demonstrates the new electric vehicle chargers to Dr. Ravi Chaudhary, U.S. Air Force Energy, Installations and Environment assistant secretary at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, July 22, 2024. Dover AFB is one of two pilot bases to receive EV government-owned vehicles and the first to construct EV chargers on base – one of the first steps to achieve 100% zero emission vehicles acquisition by 2035 according to executive order 14057. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Liberty Matthews)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2024
    Date Posted: 07.22.2024 16:19
    Photo ID: 8543638
    VIRIN: 240722-F-HB412-1047
    Resolution: 4386x3154
    Size: 1.36 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
    Dover AFB
    436th Airlift Wing

