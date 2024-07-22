New electric vehicle chargers are launched at Dover AFB

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Aiden Sandhu, right, Requirements & Optimization officer in charge, demonstrates the new electric vehicle chargers to Dr. Ravi Chaudhary, U.S. Air Force Energy, Installations and Environment assistant secretary at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, July 22, 2024. Dover AFB is one of two pilot bases to receive EV government-owned vehicles and the first to construct EV chargers on base – one of the first steps to achieve 100% zero emission vehicles acquisition by 2035 according to executive order 14057. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Liberty Matthews)

