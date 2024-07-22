New electric vehicle chargers are launched at Dover AFB

A new electric vehicle charger stands in a parking lot at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, July 22, 2024. Dover AFB is one of two pilot bases to receive EV government-owned vehicles and the first to construct EV chargers on base – one of the first steps to achieve 100% zero emission vehicles acquisition by 2035 according to executive order 14057. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Liberty Matthews)

Date Taken: 07.22.2024 Date Posted: 07.22.2024 Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US