New electric vehicle chargers are launched at Dover AFB

U.S. Navy Capt. Newt McKissick, left, Energy Portfolio at the Department of Defense Defense Innovation Unit deputy director, Dr. Ravi Chaudhary, center, U.S. Air Force Energy, Installations and Environment assistant secretary and U.S. Air Force Col. Chris McDonald, 436th Airlift Wing commander, cut the ribbon for the new electric vehicle chargers at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, July 22, 2024. Dover AFB is one of two pilot bases to receive EV government-owned vehicles and the first to construct EV chargers on base – one of the first steps to achieve 100% zero emission vehicles acquisition by 2035 according to executive order 14057. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Liberty Matthews)

