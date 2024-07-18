240716-N-MY760-1010

NORFOLK, Virginia (July 16, 2024) Naval Station Norfolk leadership and partners Victory Rover Cruises and Tours cut the ribbon during the grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for Naval Station Norfolk Bus Tours, July 16. Rover Cruises and Tours was awarded the contract to provide the bus tours in early 2024 making Naval Station Norfolk the first and only naval installation to have an established tour program. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph T. Miller.)

