    240716-N-MY760-1004

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joseph Tyler Miller  

    Naval Station Norfolk Public Affairs Office

    NORFOLK, Virginia (July 16, 2024) Capt. Janet Days, the commanding officer of Naval Station (NAVSTA) Norfolk, addresses the guests at the Naval Station Bus Tours Ribbon Cutting ceremony, July 16, 2024. Naval Station Norfolk is the first and only naval installation to have an established tour program. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph T. Miller.)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2024
    Date Posted: 07.22.2024 09:17
    Photo ID: 8542607
    VIRIN: 240716-N-MY760-1004
    Resolution: 3516x2344
    Size: 526.49 KB
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    Naval Station Norfolk and Rover Cruises and Tours Hold Ribbon Cutting for Naval Station Norfolk Bus Tours

    Naval Station Norfolk
    Tours

