NORFOLK, Virginia (July 16, 2024) Capt. Janet Days, the commanding officer of Naval Station (NAVSTA) Norfolk, addresses the guests at the Naval Station Bus Tours Ribbon Cutting ceremony, July 16, 2024. Naval Station Norfolk is the first and only naval installation to have an established tour program. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph T. Miller.)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2024 09:17
|Photo ID:
|8542607
|VIRIN:
|240716-N-MY760-1004
|Resolution:
|3516x2344
|Size:
|526.49 KB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 240716-N-MY760-1004 [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Joseph Tyler Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Naval Station Norfolk and Rover Cruises and Tours Hold Ribbon Cutting for Naval Station Norfolk Bus Tours
No keywords found.