Naval Station Norfolk and Rover Cruises and Tours Hold Ribbon Cutting for Naval Station Norfolk Bus Tours

Norfolk, Virginia-Naval Station (NAVSTA) Norfolk in partnership with Rover Cruises and Tours held a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for Naval Station Norfolk Bus Tours, July 16.



Rover Cruises and Tours was awarded the contract to provide the bus tours in early 2024 making Naval Station Norfolk the first and only naval installation to have an established tour program.



"Being the inaugural and sole established program, this endeavor has required significant effort from the Navy team and our partners, Rover Cruises and Tours. Yet, every minute invested has proven immensely worthwhile and will continue to reap huge benefits for years to come," said Capt. Janet Days, NAVSTA Norfolk Commanding Officer. "These bus tours are fundamentally about accessibility—providing our community members, along with individuals from across the United States and around the globe, the chance to see firsthand the world’s largest and best naval installation.”



The approximately 60-minute narrated tour allows guests to see the 13 primary piers, over 60 home ported warships, the historic Jamestown Exhibition homes, the USS Iowa and USS Cole memorials and the airside of the base, Chambers Field.



Rover Cruises and Tours is a locally owned and operated small business who also operate American Rover Sailing Cruises, Victory Rover Naval Base Cruises, Atlantic Explorer Sea Adventures, Atlantic Scout Dolphin Tours and Whale Watching Trips from the Virginia Aquarium in Virginia Beach.



“We have been offering tours of Naval Station Norfolk from the water since 1986,” said Brook Smith from Rover Cruises and Tours, “Tom Van Benschoten and I are excited to be partnering with Naval Station Norfolk to offer another way for locals and visitors to gain a greater appreciation for the role the Navy plays in our Nation’s defense as well as its importance to our local community.”



The tours run Tuesday through Sunday at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. The cost is $20 per guest.



A government-issued photo identification card is required for participants ages 18 and over. Passports are required for non-U.S. citizens.



For more information or to book a tour visit https://navalstationbustours.com/.

