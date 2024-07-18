Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Koa Moana 24: Meet the Wrecker Operator, Corporal Simonelli [Image 5 of 6]

    Koa Moana 24: Meet the Wrecker Operator, Corporal Simonelli

    KOROR, PALAU

    07.21.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Nello Miele 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps quad-cons assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 13, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, are transported to the Malakal Port during exercise Koa Moana 24’s gear and equipment onload port operations in support of Valiant Shield 24 retrograde at Koror, Palau, July 21, 2024. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Nello Miele)

    This work, Koa Moana 24: Meet the Wrecker Operator, Corporal Simonelli [Image 6 of 6], by Sgt Nello Miele, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

