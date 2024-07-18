U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Dominic Simonelli, a vehicle recovery operator with Combat Logistics Battalion 13, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, poses for a picture during exercise Koa Moana 24’ gear and equipment onload port operations in support of Valiant Shield 24 retrograde at Koror, Palau, July 21, 2024. Simonelli, is a native of Salem, Wisconsin, and is a high school graduate of Westosha Central High School. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Nello Miele)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2024 08:00
|Photo ID:
|8542477
|VIRIN:
|240720-M-ZL739-1098
|Resolution:
|6419x4279
|Size:
|5.29 MB
|Location:
|KOROR, PW
|Hometown:
|SALEM, WISCONSIN, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Koa Moana 24: Meet the Wrecker Operator, Corporal Simonelli [Image 6 of 6], by Sgt Nello Miele, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.