U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Dominic Simonelli, a vehicle recovery operator with Combat Logistics Battalion 13, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, engages in daily operations as a vehicle recovery operator during exercise Koa Moana 24’s gear and equipment onload port operations in support of Valiant Shield 24 retrograde at Koror, Palau, July 21, 2024. Simonelli, is a native of Salem, Wisconsin, and is a high school graduate of Westosha Central High School. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Nello Miele)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.21.2024 Date Posted: 07.22.2024 08:00 Photo ID: 8542476 VIRIN: 240720-M-ZL739-1003 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 2.91 MB Location: KOROR, PW Hometown: SALEM, WISCONSIN, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Koa Moana 24: Meet the Wrecker Operator, Corporal Simonelli [Image 6 of 6], by Sgt Nello Miele, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.