    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Koa Moana 24: Meet the Wrecker Operator, Corporal Simonelli [Image 2 of 6]

    Koa Moana 24: Meet the Wrecker Operator, Corporal Simonelli

    KOROR, PALAU

    07.21.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Nello Miele 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Dominic Simonelli, a vehicle recovery operator with Combat Logistics Battalion 13, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, engages in daily operations as a vehicle recovery operator during exercise Koa Moana 24’s gear and equipment onload port operations in support of Valiant Shield 24 retrograde at Koror, Palau, July 21, 2024. Simonelli, is a native of Salem, Wisconsin, and is a high school graduate of Westosha Central High School. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Nello Miele)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2024
    Date Posted: 07.22.2024 08:00
    Photo ID: 8542476
    VIRIN: 240720-M-ZL739-1003
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.91 MB
    Location: KOROR, PW
    Hometown: SALEM, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Koa Moana 24: Meet the Wrecker Operator, Corporal Simonelli [Image 6 of 6], by Sgt Nello Miele, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    1st MLG
    I MEF
    Marine Corps
    Koa Moana
    IMEFSummerSeries
    Koa Moana 24

