CARAT Thailand Conducts Women, Peace, and Security Exchange

240719-N-UW931-1005 SATTAHIP, THAILAND (July 19, 2024) Members from the U.S. Navy, Republic of Singapore Navy, and Royal Thai Navy pose for a photo during a Women, Peace, and Security subject matter expert exchange as part of Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Thailand 2024 in Sattahip, Thailand, July 19, 2024. This year marks the 30th iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies’ abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Rebecca Moore)

