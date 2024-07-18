Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CARAT Thailand Conducts Women, Peace, and Security Exchange [Image 1 of 5]

    SATTAHIP, THAILAND

    07.19.2024

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Rebecca Moore 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    240719-N-UW931-1001 SATTAHIP, THAILAND (July 19, 2024) A Royal Thai Navy commander gives a lecture during a Women, Peace, and Security subject matter expert exchange as part of Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Thailand 2024 in Sattahip, Thailand, July 19, 2024. This year marks the 30th iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies’ abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Rebecca Moore)

    Date Taken: 07.19.2024
    Date Posted: 07.22.2024 06:18
    Photo ID: 8542387
    VIRIN: 240719-N-UW931-1001
    Resolution: 1266x1512
    Size: 439.46 KB
    Location: SATTAHIP, TH
    TAGS

    Royal Thai Navy
    Republic of Singapore Navy
    CARAT Thailand
    Women Peace and Security
    Partners and Allies
    CARAT 2024

