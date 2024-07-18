Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBER hosts Arctic Thunder Open House 2024 [Image 1 of 3]

    JBER hosts Arctic Thunder Open House 2024

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Shelimar Rivera-Rosado 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    The Air Combat Command F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team from Langley Air Force Base, Hampton, Va., performs during the Arctic Thunder Open House at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 21, 2024. The team performs precision aerial maneuvers to demonstrate the unique capabilities of the world's only operational fifth-generation fighter aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shelimar Rivera Rosado)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBER hosts Arctic Thunder Open House 2024 [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Shelimar Rivera-Rosado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JBER
    Arctic Thunder Open House
    F-16 Viper
    F22 Demo Team
    ATOH

