The Air Combat Command F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team from Langley Air Force Base, Hampton, Va., performs during the Arctic Thunder Open House at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 21, 2024. The team performs precision aerial maneuvers to demonstrate the unique capabilities of the world's only operational fifth-generation fighter aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shelimar Rivera Rosado)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.21.2024 Date Posted: 07.21.2024 21:31 Photo ID: 8542027 VIRIN: 240721-F-YB356-1427 Resolution: 5415x3610 Size: 4.18 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US Web Views: 13 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JBER hosts Arctic Thunder Open House 2024 [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Shelimar Rivera-Rosado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.