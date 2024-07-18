JBER hosts Arctic Thunder Open House 2024

The Air Combat Command F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team from Langley Air Force Base, Hampton, Va., performs during the Arctic Thunder Open House at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 21, 2024. The team performs precision aerial maneuvers to demonstrate the unique capabilities of the world's only operational fifth-generation fighter aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shelimar Rivera Rosado)
