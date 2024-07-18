JBER hosts Arctic Thunder Open House 2024

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper from the Pacific Air Forces F-16 Demonstration Team performs during the Arctic Thunder Open House at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 21, 2024. The PACAF F-16 Demonstration Team is the premier U.S. aerial demonstration team in the Indo-Pacific region. The team has operated out of the 35th Fighter Wing, Misawa Air Base, Japan, since its inception in 1995 when it became the first demonstration team to fly the block 50 version of the F-16 Fighting Falcon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shelimar Rivera Rosado)

