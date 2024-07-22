Arctic Thunder Open House 2024 concludes, preparation for 2026 begins

Photo By Airman Moises Vasquez | The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” performs...... read more read more Photo By Airman Moises Vasquez | The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” performs during the Arctic Thunder Open House at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 19, 2024. The Thunderbirds are honored to represent nearly 700,000 active-duty, Air Force Reserve, Air National Guard, and civilian Airmen across America and are deployed worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Moises Vasquez) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska – Arctic Thunder Open House concluded for the year at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 22, 2024.



ATOH is the largest two-day event in Alaska and one of the largest air shows in North America. This year, an estimated 260,000 attendees came out to enjoy this year’s iteration, which included static and ground displays, aerial performances, vendors, a children’s zone and more.



Headliner acts included the U.S. Air Force Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds;” the U.S. Army Parachute Team, The Golden Knights; F-16 Viper Demonstration Team; F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team, the largest Joint Force Demonstration in North America and a German Air Force Tornado demonstration.



“My favorite part was being able to go into the cockpit of the C-17 and talk with the loadmasters and pilots. I think it’s interesting learning about different jobs in the Air Force,” said U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Hannah Parmeter, conventional maintenance technician assigned to the 3rd Munitions Squadron. “As a whole, I appreciate how the air show brings the community together and allows for a common interest everyone can experience.”



The theme of this year’s ATOH was “Honoring Legacy, Inspiring the Next Generation,” which was highlighted with an Alaska Native Veterans’ Display.



“We are so thankful to everyone who came out to the open house, especially those who brought their family and friends to see what we do here on JBER and in the armed services,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Lee Morgan, director for ATOH. "With over 50 static displays, including several from our Army and Coast Guard sister services, and international partners from the Royal Canadian Air Force and German Luftwaffe, I believe we succeeded in showcasing our combined and joint power to our incredibly supportive Alaskan community.”



With this year’s open house in the rearview, preparations for 2026 are already under way.



“From the bottom of our hearts, this event was a love letter from all of us to Alaska and all Alaskans. We’re grateful that you spent your weekend with us; see you in 2026,” said Morgan.



To review highlights from the event please visit flickr.com/photos/arcticwarrior/albums.