Arctic Thunder Open House 2024

The U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team from Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, performs over the flight line during the Arctic Thunder Open House at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 20, 2024. The F-22 Raptor is a multi-capable aircraft with the ability to perform air-to-air and air-to-ground missions, harnessing the full potential of the 5th generation aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sheila deVera)
|07.20.2024
|07.20.2024 23:23
|8541012
|240720-F-XA488-1308
|3307x2205
|1.45 MB
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|1
|0
