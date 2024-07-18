Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arctic Thunder Open House 2024 [Image 19 of 19]

    Arctic Thunder Open House 2024

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2024

    Photo by Sheila deVera 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    The U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team from Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, performs over the flight line during the Arctic Thunder Open House at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 20, 2024. The F-22 Raptor is a multi-capable aircraft with the ability to perform air-to-air and air-to-ground missions, harnessing the full potential of the 5th generation aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sheila deVera)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2024
    Date Posted: 07.20.2024 23:23
    Photo ID: 8541012
    VIRIN: 240720-F-XA488-1308
    Resolution: 3307x2205
    Size: 1.45 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arctic Thunder Open House 2024 [Image 19 of 19], by Sheila deVera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

