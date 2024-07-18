The U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team from Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, performs over the flight line during the Arctic Thunder Open House at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 20, 2024. The F-22 Raptor is a multi-capable aircraft with the ability to perform air-to-air and air-to-ground missions, harnessing the full potential of the 5th generation aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sheila deVera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.20.2024 Date Posted: 07.20.2024 23:23 Photo ID: 8541012 VIRIN: 240720-F-XA488-1308 Resolution: 3307x2205 Size: 1.45 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Arctic Thunder Open House 2024 [Image 19 of 19], by Sheila deVera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.