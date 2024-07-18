A member of the U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights, prepares to land during the Arctic Thunder Open House at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 20, 2024. The Golden Knights were just one of the many aerial and ground performers at the airshow. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sheila deVera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.20.2024 Date Posted: 07.20.2024 23:23 Photo ID: 8541010 VIRIN: 240720-F-XA488-1054 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 2.9 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Arctic Thunder Open House 2024 [Image 19 of 19], by Sheila deVera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.