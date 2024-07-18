Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arctic Thunder Open House 2024 [Image 18 of 19]

    Arctic Thunder Open House 2024

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2024

    Photo by Sheila deVera 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    A loadmaster looks at the crowd as the U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 176th Wing, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, flies over the Arctic Thunder Open House at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 20, 2024. The aircraft can perform tactical airlift and airdrop missions, as well as transport litter and ambulatory patients during aeromedical evacuations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sheila deVera)

    Date Taken: 07.20.2024
    Date Posted: 07.20.2024 23:23
    Photo ID: 8541011
    VIRIN: 240720-F-XA488-1104
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 5.9 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arctic Thunder Open House 2024 [Image 19 of 19], by Sheila deVera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

