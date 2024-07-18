A loadmaster looks at the crowd as the U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 176th Wing, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, flies over the Arctic Thunder Open House at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 20, 2024. The aircraft can perform tactical airlift and airdrop missions, as well as transport litter and ambulatory patients during aeromedical evacuations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sheila deVera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.20.2024 Date Posted: 07.20.2024 23:23 Photo ID: 8541011 VIRIN: 240720-F-XA488-1104 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 5.9 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Arctic Thunder Open House 2024 [Image 19 of 19], by Sheila deVera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.