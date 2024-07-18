Arctic Thunder Open House 2024

A loadmaster looks at the crowd as the U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 176th Wing, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, flies over the Arctic Thunder Open House at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 20, 2024. The aircraft can perform tactical airlift and airdrop missions, as well as transport litter and ambulatory patients during aeromedical evacuations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sheila deVera)
