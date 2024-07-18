XCTC Assault Lane

Soldiers with Company C, 1st Battalion, 133rd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, Iowa Army National Guard, conduct pre-combat checks and pre-combat inspections before an assault lane during an eXportable Combat Training Capability rotation at Camp Ripley, Minn., on July 19, 2024. With every training event the Iowa National Guard conducts, safety is always a priority. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Katharine Schmidt)

