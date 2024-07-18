Soldiers with Company C, 1st Battalion, 133rd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, Iowa Army National Guard, conduct pre-combat checks and pre-combat inspections before an assault lane during an eXportable Combat Training Capability rotation at Camp Ripley, Minn., on July 19, 2024. With every training event the Iowa National Guard conducts, safety is always a priority. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Katharine Schmidt)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2024 17:10
|Photo ID:
|8540517
|VIRIN:
|240719-Z-FQ788-1001
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3.43 MB
|Location:
|CAMP RIPLEY, MINNESOTA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, XCTC Assault Lane [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Katharine Schmidt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.