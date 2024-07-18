Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    XCTC Assault Lane [Image 6 of 7]

    XCTC Assault Lane

    CAMP RIPLEY, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Katharine Schmidt 

    135th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    An infantryman with Company C, 1st Battalion, 133rd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, Iowa Army National Guard, pulls security while fire teams conduct their final checks during an eXportable Combat Training Capability rotation at Camp Ripley, Minn., on July 19, 2024. Soldiers were excited to put their skills to the test during XCTC, a large scale realistic operation. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Katharine Schmidt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2024
    Date Posted: 07.20.2024 17:11
    Photo ID: 8540501
    VIRIN: 240719-Z-FQ788-1018
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.58 MB
    Location: CAMP RIPLEY, MINNESOTA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, XCTC Assault Lane [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Katharine Schmidt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    XCTC Assault Lane
    XCTC Assault Lane
    XCTC Assault Lane
    XCTC Assault Lane
    XCTC Assault Lane
    XCTC Assault Lane
    XCTC Assault Lane

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Red Bulls
    xctc

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download