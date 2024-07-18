An infantryman with Company C, 1st Battalion, 133rd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, Iowa Army National Guard, pulls security while fire teams conduct their final checks during an eXportable Combat Training Capability rotation at Camp Ripley, Minn., on July 19, 2024. Soldiers were excited to put their skills to the test during XCTC, a large scale realistic operation. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Katharine Schmidt)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.19.2024 Date Posted: 07.20.2024 17:11 Photo ID: 8540501 VIRIN: 240719-Z-FQ788-1018 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 4.58 MB Location: CAMP RIPLEY, MINNESOTA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, XCTC Assault Lane [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Katharine Schmidt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.