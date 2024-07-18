XCTC Assault Lane

Soldiers with Company C, 1st Battalion, 133rd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, Iowa Army National Guard, fire down range while conducting their tactical attack and defensive maneuvers with simulated enemies in dense woods during an eXportable Combat Training Capability rotation at Camp Ripley, Minn., on July 19, 2024. Soldiers were excited to put their skills to the test during xCTC, a large scale realistic operation. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Katharine Schmidt)

