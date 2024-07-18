Fair Winds and Following Seas LNC Everett

PORT HUENEME, Calif (July 18, 2024) Chief Legalman Jessica Everett, assigned to Region Legal Service Office Southwest Detachment Ventura County, is "piped ashore" with her family during her Retirement Ceremony onboard Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC), Seabee Museum, Port Hueneme, July 18. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 110 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt.j.g. Drew Verbis)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2024 14:35
|Photo ID:
|8540409
|VIRIN:
|240718-N-AS200-2097
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|11.12 MB
|Location:
|PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
