Fair Winds and Following Seas LNC Everett

PORT HUENEME, Calif (July 18, 2024) Chief Legalman Jessica Everett, assigned to Region Legal Service Office Southwest Detachment Ventura County, conducts a flag passing tradition during her Retirement Ceremony onboard Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC), Seabee Museum, Port Hueneme, July 18. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 110 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt.j.g. Drew Verbis)

