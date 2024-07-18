Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fair Winds and Following Seas LNC Everett [Image 4 of 8]

    Fair Winds and Following Seas LNC Everett

    PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2024

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Drew Verbis 

    Naval Base Ventura County

    PORT HUENEME, Calif (July 18, 2024) Capt. Sylvaine Wong, commanding officer, Region Legal Service Office Southwest, renders a salute during the Retirement Ceremony for Chief Legalman Jessica Everett onboard Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC), Seabee Museum, Port Hueneme, July 18. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 110 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt.j.g. Drew Verbis)

