    BLUE GRASS ARMY DEPOT, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Spc. Patrick Williamson, a motor trasport operator with the Fort Eisenhower-based 1148th Transportation Company, 110th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard, checks the tire air pressure levels of M915A5 line-haul tractor truck during Operation Patriot Press 2024 July 20, 2024, at the Blue Grass Army Depot, Richmond, Kentucky. This exercise, established by the Army Materiel Command, is designed to promote readiness by providing real-world training for Army requirements and to achieve training towards Mission Essential Task requirements for Army active duty, Army Reserve, National Guard, and various other service branches. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2024
    Date Posted: 07.20.2024 14:28
    Photo ID: 8540397
    VIRIN: 240720-A-KE355-3997
    Resolution: 6132x4088
    Size: 3.66 MB
    Location: BLUE GRASS ARMY DEPOT, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Verifying [Image 7 of 7], by SFC James Braswell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    National Guard
    Army Materiel Command
    Joint Munitions Command
    Operation Patriot Press
    U.S. Army
    Ammunition Readiness

