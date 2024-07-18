U.S. Army Spc. Simon Roberts, a motor transport operator with the Fort Eisenhower-based 1148th Transportation Company, 110th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard, motions a driver of a M915A5 line-haul tractor truck to come forward during Operation Patriot Press 2024 July 20, 2024, at the Blue Grass Army Depot, Richmond, Kentucky. This exercise, established by the Army Materiel Command, is designed to promote readiness by providing real-world training for Army requirements and to achieve training towards Mission Essential Task requirements for Army active duty, Army Reserve, National Guard, and various other service branches. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell)

