That’s a wrap: Operation Patriot Press 2024 concludes

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell | U.S. Army Sgt. Deandre Harriell, a motor sergeant with the Thomasville-based 1230th...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell | U.S. Army Sgt. Deandre Harriell, a motor sergeant with the Thomasville-based 1230th Transportation Company, 110th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard, pulls a tailpin from a trailer during Operation Patriot Press 2024 July 17, 2024, at the Anniston Army Depot, Anniston, Alabama. This exercise, established by the Army Materiel Command, is designed to promote readiness by providing real-world training for Army requirements and to achieve training towards Mission Essential Task requirements for Army active duty, Army Reserve, National Guard, and various other service branches. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell) see less | View Image Page

Operation Patriot Press 2024 wrapped up at the end of July.



The Joint Munitions Command — in collaboration with the U.S. Army Reserve, National Guard, and the active-duty Army component — annually conducts OPP, which was established by the Army Materiel Command.



During OPP missions, Soldiers are responsible for configuring, issuing, managing, receiving, shipping, and transporting munitions.



Twenty units completed 32 mission essential task list requirements for the JMC enterprise during OPP-24. Army active-duty, Army Reserve, and National Guard components realigned 3,357 short tons (283 20-foot equivalent units) of munitions.



The units who took part in OPP-24 also executed standard depot operation missions at four of JMC’s installations, including support to Presidential Drawdown priorities for outload and storage improvement, by aligning 4,943 short tons of munitions, and consolidating 465,000 cartridge/propellant actuated devices promoting distribution efficiency and flexibility across the network.



A new addition to OPP in FY24 was the Tennessee based 415th Engineering Facilities Detachment, which conducted engineer support at the Pine Bluff Arsenal in Arkansas. The EFD provided troop labor mission analysis and project book development in order to improve MET proficiency and facility readiness.



Roughly 80 Soldiers with the Georgia Army National Guard’s 1148th Transportation Company, 110th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 78th Troop Command, participated in OPP-24.



The 1148th TC, also called the “Road Dawgs,” moved 54 TEUs from the McAlester Army Ammunition Plant in Oklahoma to the Blue Grass Army Depot in Kentucky, and they faced some challenges.



“Fuel cards were sporadically cut off causing fueling operations to halt. This was fixed by the unit senior non-commissioned officer and battalion staff working together quickly to call state fuel card personnel to remedy the issue,” said 1st Lt. Trevor Falkner, the commander of the 1148th TC, which is based at Fort Eisenhower. “Maintenance issues arose inevitably as expected when traveling the sheer number of miles that we did. However, we were able to continue by repairing multiple pieces of equipment.”



About 60 Soldiers with the GAARNG’s 1230th TC, dubbed the “Road Hawgs,” did a storage improvement mission at the Anniston Munitions Center in Alabama as part of OPP-24. They completed 1,032 short tons worth of moves, and the 1230th, which is based in Thomasville, Georgia, had some trouble with the geography.



“Road conditions and uneven terrain features at the depot led to Soldiers having issues with their trucks, because they were not properly trained on driving within that kind of environment,” said Capt. Aaron Ofosu, commander of the 1230th TC. “Terrain features of the depot were unexpected for some of the less experienced drivers. We had maintenance on-site during each iteration/shift, so they quickly jumped in to assist with vehicles that were down.”



Unit participation in OPP is not mandatory and specific mission instructions include the types of ammo to be moved, as well as the drop off and pick up locations. Units can select missions that meet their respective training requirements. The system benefits Soldiers by providing them with valuable hands-on experience.



“The mission enabled Soldiers to practice and utilize their military operational specialty, whether they were a mechanic or a truck driver,” Faulkner said. “This mission additionally served as training for our unit in preparation for an upcoming mobilization, doubled as maintenance and recovery training, and enabled mission essential task completion.”



JMC provides the conventional ammunition life-cycle functions of logistics sustainment, readiness and acquisition support for all U.S. military services, other government agencies and allied nations as directed. JMC is the logistics integrator for life-cycle management of ammunition providing a global presence of technical support to frontline units.



“The JMC team will continue to collaborate with the AMC Reserve Component Mission Support Office team to utilize lessons learned to improve future missions and to help develop the concept of operations for next year,” said Jim Veto, JMC’s director of planning.



Other units who participated in OPP-24 include:



• The 163rd Ordnance Company, Army Reserve (California)

• The 814th Motor Transportation Battalion, Army Reserve (Idaho)

• The 110th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, Army National Guard (Georgia)

• The 17th Sustainment Brigade, Army National Guard (Nevada)

• The 757th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, Army National Guard (Nevada)

• The 18th Field Artillery Brigade, Army (North Carolina)

• The 112th, 1482nd, 1485th, and 1486th Transportation Companys, Army National Guard (Ohio)

• The 228th Motor Transportation Battalion, Army National Guard (Pennsylvania)

• The 131st Transportation Company, Army National Guard (Pennsylvania)

• The 1742nd Transportation Company, Army National Guard (South Dakota)

• The 118th Transportation Company, Army National Guard (Utah)

• The 1710th Transportation Company, Army National Guard (Virginia)

• The 63rd Ordnance Company, Army (Washington)

• The 395th Ordnance Company, Army Reserve (Wisconsin)