    U.S. Navy Concert Band performs in Seoul [Image 9 of 12]

    U.S. Navy Concert Band performs in Seoul

    SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA

    07.19.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto 

    U.S. Navy Band

    240719-N-PG545-1304, Seoul, South Korea (July 19, 2024) Sungshin Women's University student performs with the U.S. Navy Band during a concert at Sungshin Women's University. This performance was part of a special partnership between the U.S. Navy Band, the Sungshin Women's University, U.S. Embassy in Seoul and the Republic of Korea Ministry of Defense. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)

    Date Taken: 07.19.2024
    Date Posted: 07.20.2024 09:09
    Photo ID: 8540215
    VIRIN: 240719-N-PQ545-1304
    Resolution: 7692x5128
    Size: 7.99 MB
    Location: SEOUL, KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Concert Band performs in Seoul [Image 12 of 12], by PO1 Anastasia Bonotto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    conference
    navy band
    music
    concert

