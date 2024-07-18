240719-N-PG545-1181, Seoul, South Korea (July 19, 2024) Members of the Ministry of National Defense (M.N.D.) Band open the U.S. Navy Concert Band performance at Sungshin Women's University in Seoul. The performance was part of a special partnership between the U.S. Navy Band, the Sungshin Women's University, U.S. Embassy in Seoul and the Republic of Korea Ministry of Defense. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.19.2024 Date Posted: 07.20.2024 09:09 Photo ID: 8540207 VIRIN: 240719-N-PQ545-1181 Resolution: 7202x4801 Size: 8.5 MB Location: SEOUL, KR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Navy Concert Band performs in Seoul [Image 12 of 12], by PO1 Anastasia Bonotto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.