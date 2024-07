U.S. Navy Concert Band performs in Seoul

240719-N-PG545-1298, Seoul, South Korea (July 19, 2024) Sungshin Women's University student and ROTC member, performs with the U.S. Navy Band during a concert at Sungshin Women's University. This performance was part of a special partnership between the U.S. Navy Band, the Sungshin Women's University, U.S. Embassy in Seoul and the Republic of Korea Ministry of Defense.(U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)

