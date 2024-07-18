240719-N-JT705-1004 SATTAHIP, THAILAND (July 19, 2024) U.S. Marine Sgt. Aaron Renomeron, assigned to Fleet Antiterrorism Team Pacific, participates in a Chemical Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense subject matter expert exchange as part of Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Thailand 2024 in Sattahip, Thailand, July 19, 2024. This year marks the 30th iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies’ abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daemon Pellegran)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.19.2024 Date Posted: 07.20.2024 07:14 Photo ID: 8540151 VIRIN: 240719-N-JT705-1004 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 5.95 MB Location: SATTAHIP, TH Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CBRN SMEE at CARAT Thailand 2024 [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Daemon Pellegran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.