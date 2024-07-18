Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CBRN SMEE at CARAT Thailand 2024 [Image 5 of 6]

    CBRN SMEE at CARAT Thailand 2024

    SATTAHIP, THAILAND

    07.19.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jasmine Suarez 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    240719-N-JT705-1006 SATTAHIP, THAILAND (July 19, 2024) Royal Thai Navy Chief Petty Officer 2nd Class Jarturong Jaithaworn leads training during a Chemical Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense subject matter expert exchange as part of Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Thailand 2024 in Sattahip, Thailand, July 19, 2024. This year marks the 30th iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies’ abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daemon Pellegran)

    Date Taken: 07.19.2024
    Date Posted: 07.20.2024 07:14
    Photo ID: 8540152
    VIRIN: 240719-N-JT705-1006
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 5.47 MB
    Location: SATTAHIP, TH
    Royal Thai Navy
    Republic of Singapore
    CARAT Thailand
    Partners and Allies
    CARAT 2024
    CBRN SMEE

