Members of the U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights, perform during the Arctic Thunder Open House at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 19, 2024. The Golden Knights are just one of the many aerial and ground performers at the airshow. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman J. Michael Peña)
This work, JBER hosts Arctic Thunder Open House 2024 [Image 10 of 10], by SrA J. Michael Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.