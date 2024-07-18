JBER hosts Arctic Thunder Open House 2024

Undaunted Airshows, a Pacific Northwest airshow team from Shoreline, Washington, that goes by the call sign “Orca Flight,” performs during the Arctic Thunder Open House at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 19, 2024. The two-ship formation and aerobatic team demonstrates fluid aerobatic formation flying, dynamic head-to-head merges, and dog-fighting-like rejoin sequences. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman J. Michael Peña)

