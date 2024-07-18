Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBER hosts Arctic Thunder Open House 2024 [Image 3 of 10]

    JBER hosts Arctic Thunder Open House 2024

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman J. Michael Pena 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    A member of the U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights, performs during the Arctic Thunder Open House at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 19, 2024. The Golden Knights are just one of the many aerial and ground performers at the airshow. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman J. Michael Peña)

