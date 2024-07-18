J-ASR provides medical support to JRCT 24-09

Spc. Leo Falcon of the 224 Engineering Company, 1249th Engineer Battalion, Oregon Army National Guard accepts an incoming patient that is ready for treatment at the Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) Aid Station Rear (J-ASR) during JRTC rotation 24-09 at Fort Johnson, La., July 18, 2024. The J-ASR supplies service members with a tertiary level of care for injuries sustained while training. Medical staff are tasked with in-processing, diagnosis, and treatment of Soldiers so they can return to duty. The goal of the JRTC is to create realistic environments that help prepare units for complex operations across a wide variety of scenarios. (Oregon Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jason Morgan, 115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

