    J-ASR provides medical support to JRCT 24-09 [Image 3 of 4]

    J-ASR provides medical support to JRCT 24-09

    FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Jason Morgan 

    115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. First Class Ashley Mullin of 2nd Battalion, 162nd Infantry Regiment, Oregon Army National Guard (left), and U.S. Army Sgt. Aaron Bottorff of 1st Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division (right), apply a knee immobilizer to a patient at the Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) Aid Station Rear (J-ASR) during JRTC rotation 24-09 at Fort Johnson, La., July 18, 2024. The J-ASR supplies service members with a tertiary level of care for injuries sustained while training. Medical staff are tasked with in-processing, diagnosis, and treatment of Soldiers so they can return to duty. The goal of the JRTC is to create realistic environments that help prepare units for complex operations across a wide variety of scenarios. (Oregon Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jason Morgan, 115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

