    J-ASR provides medical support to JRCT 24-09 [Image 1 of 4]

    J-ASR provides medical support to JRCT 24-09

    FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Jason Morgan 

    115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Maj. Naomi Shantz, a medical officer with Medical Command, Oregon National Guard fills out patient care documentation at the Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) Aid Station Rear (J-ASR) during JRTC rotation 24-09 at Fort Johnson, La., July 18, 2024. The J-ASR supplies service members with a tertiary level of care for injuries sustained while training. Medical staff are tasked with in-processing, diagnosis, and treatment of Soldiers so they can return to duty. The goal of the JRTC is to create realistic environments that help prepare units for complex operations across a wide variety of scenarios. (Oregon Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jason Morgan, 115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2024
    Date Posted: 07.19.2024 22:20
    Photo ID: 8539697
    VIRIN: 240718-A-EE360-1001
    Resolution: 4961x3307
    Size: 5.55 MB
    Location: FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, J-ASR provides medical support to JRCT 24-09 [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Jason Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Medical
    Oregon
    JRTC
    ORARNG
    JRTC 24-09
    J-ASR

