J-ASR provides medical support to JRCT 24-09

U.S. Army Maj. Naomi Shantz, a medical officer with Medical Command, Oregon National Guard fills out patient care documentation at the Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) Aid Station Rear (J-ASR) during JRTC rotation 24-09 at Fort Johnson, La., July 18, 2024. The J-ASR supplies service members with a tertiary level of care for injuries sustained while training. Medical staff are tasked with in-processing, diagnosis, and treatment of Soldiers so they can return to duty. The goal of the JRTC is to create realistic environments that help prepare units for complex operations across a wide variety of scenarios. (Oregon Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jason Morgan, 115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

