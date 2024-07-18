New commander takes charge of Fort McCoy Garrison following 2024 change-of-command ceremony

The official party walks to start the 2024 Fort McCoy Garrison change-of-command ceremony July 19, 2024, at Fort McCoy, Wis. During the ceremony, Col. Sheyla Baez Ramirez took command of the garrison from Col. Stephen Messenger. Patrick J. Appelman, director of U.S. Army Installation Management Command-Readiness, served as the presiding officer for the ceremony. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0