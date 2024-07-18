Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New commander takes charge of Fort McCoy Garrison following 2024 change-of-command ceremony [Image 28 of 29]

    New commander takes charge of Fort McCoy Garrison following 2024 change-of-command ceremony

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2024

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                           

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    The official party walks to start the 2024 Fort McCoy Garrison change-of-command ceremony July 19, 2024, at Fort McCoy, Wis. During the ceremony, Col. Sheyla Baez Ramirez took command of the garrison from Col. Stephen Messenger. Patrick J. Appelman, director of U.S. Army Installation Management Command-Readiness, served as the presiding officer for the ceremony. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    Date Taken: 07.19.2024
    Date Posted: 07.19.2024 17:59
    Photo ID: 8539408
    VIRIN: 240719-A-OK556-6769
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 6.7 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    This work, New commander takes charge of Fort McCoy Garrison following 2024 change-of-command ceremony [Image 29 of 29], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

