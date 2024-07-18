New commander takes charge of Fort McCoy Garrison following 2024 change-of-command ceremony

Photo By Scott Sturkol | The official party walks to start the 2024 Fort McCoy Garrison change-of-command...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | The official party walks to start the 2024 Fort McCoy Garrison change-of-command ceremony July 19, 2024, at Fort McCoy, Wis. During the ceremony, Col. Sheyla Baez Ramirez took command of the garrison from Col. Stephen Messenger. Patrick J. Appelman, director of U.S. Army Installation Management Command-Readiness, served as the presiding officer for the ceremony. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

Col. Sheyla Baez Ramirez assumed command of Fort McCoy Garrison from Col. Stephen Messenger during a change-of-command ceremony July 19 at Veterans Memorial Plaza at the installation’s historic Commemorative Area.



Patrick J. Appelman, director of U.S. Army Installation Management Command-Readiness, served as the presiding officer for the ceremony. Dozens of people were on hand to witness the ceremony as Baez Ramirez became the first woman to command the garrison in the installation’s history.



“Steve, I know this is a bittersweet day for you,” Appelman said as he reviewed the accomplishments of Messenger during his last two years as commander of the garrison. “Commanding a garrison is one of the most unique military assignments one can experience. Serving our Soldiers, civilians, and their families. … Installation Management Command and the Army entrust garrison commands to defend and secure Army installations. And you Steve as the garrison commander provided that defense and that security of U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy with unparalleled expertise and grace. Thank you.



“I would also like to welcome Col. Sheyla Baez (Ramirez),” Appelman said. “I’ve enjoyed getting to know you the past couple of days, and I also would like to welcome your family to the IMCOM-Readiness team. Sheyla, I am excited to see you assume command and lead U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy. As a proven leader, I am confident you will invest the same time, passion, professionalism, pride, and expertise into the entire community of Fort McCoy. Trust me, they deserve nothing less for each and every day of your command.”



After taking command, Baez Ramirez said she was proud to come to Fort McCoy to lead the garrison.



“Today is a very special day,” she said in her first remarks as the garrison commander. “And not because I am here and not because I’m taking command of Fort McCoy. It is because we are expanding the community. It’s because we are building up on Col. Messenger and what he has done for Fort McCoy. I am super proud to have the opportunity to serve with you. I hope to have the opportunity to serve with all of our partners in the community.



“To the staff here at Fort McCoy, you have done an amazing job, and I hope to continue …,” Baez Ramirez said. “All policies and procedures remain in place, and we will continue to move Fort McCoy forward.”



According to her biography, Baez-Ramirez arrives to Fort McCoy after previously serving as chief, Reserve Program, U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command at Fort Belvoir, Va.



Also, according to the biography, she earned her commission as a military intelligence officer through the ROTC in 1999. Baez Ramirez holds a bachelor of arts degree in psychology/mental health from the University of Puerto Rico, Cayey, Puerto Rico, and a master of arts in Strategic Studies from the Army War College, Carlisle, Penn.



Baez Ramirez has served in numerous command and leadership positions throughout the U.S. Army and U.S. Army Reserve, too. She has served as platoon leader and executive officer for Alpha Company, 103rd Military Intelligence Battalion, Fort Stewart, Ga; intelligence officer (Battalion S2), at 2nd Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment, and executive officer, at Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade in Hunter Army Airfield, Ga. She’s also served as operations officer, battalion intelligence officer (Battalion S2) and Headquarters and Headquarters Company commander and Battalion S3, 2nd Battalion, 348th Regiment (CS/CSS) in Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rico; and as Brigade S2, at 158th Infantry Brigade, Camp Shelby, Miss.



Baez Ramirez served as commander of the 2nd Battalion, 348th Regiment, in Fort Buchanan. Later, she served as the career management field officer for the 1st Military Intelligence Brigade, 100th Division (OS), 80th Training Command (TASS), in Chesterfield, Va. Additional assignments included as cyberspace operations planner (J6), the Deputy Chief, Mission Assurance and Technology Innovation, Science and Technology Division (J8), and the Cyber Intelligence Planner (J22) for the North American Aerospace Command and the U.S. Northern Command, Peterson Air Force Base, Colo.



Baez Ramirez also served as the chief of operations (G33), U.S. Army Reserve Command, Fort Liberty (formerly Fort Bragg), N.C., and as strategic planner for the Chief of the Army Reserve/U.S. Army Reserve Command Commanding General, Fort Liberty.



Other assignments included serving as deputy commander of the 501st Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) and the deputy chief of the Special U.S. Liaison Advisor Korea at Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea.



Baez Ramirez served in Bosnia-Herzegovina in support of Operation Joint Forge. Her military education includes Military Intelligence Officer Basic and Advanced Courses, Combined Arms Exercise, Command and General Staff College, and Joint Network Attack Course, and Senior Service College.



Col. Baez Ramirez’s awards and decorations include: Defense Meritorious Service Medal (with one oak leaf cluster), Meritorious Service Medal (with two oak leaf clusters), Army Commendation Medal (with four oak leaf clusters), Army Achievement Medal (with three oak leaf clusters), Presidential Unit Citation (Army), Joint Meritorious Unit Award, Army Superior Unit Award, Humanitarian Service Medal (with one oak leaf cluster), Korean Defense Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War of Terrorism Service Medal, Armed Forces Service Medal, NATO Medal (Yugoslavia), Army Reserve Component Achievement Medal (with two oak leaf clusters), Armed Forces Reserve Medal (with “M” device and a silver hourglass), and Army Service Ribbon.



The military change-of-command ceremony is a tradition dating to the 18th century, history shows. During the ceremony, an organizational flag is passed to the individual assuming the command with unit members present to witness their new leader assuming the dutiful position.



As garrison commander, Baez-Ramirez will be responsible for day-to-day operation and management of the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin. A garrison commander also represents the Army and the installation in the surrounding community, approves and issues garrison policies in accordance with respective Army regulations, approves and issues policies for the civilian workforce, and supports mobilization station requirements.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”



Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”