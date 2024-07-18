Ellis takes command of the 436th MSG

U.S. Air Force Col. Chris McDonald, left, 436th Airlift Wing commander, receives the guidon from Col. Jason Holcomb, outgoing 436th Mission Support Group commander, during the 436th MSG change of command ceremony at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, July 19, 2024. The event saw Holcomb relinquish command to Col. Brian Ellis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amanda Jett)

