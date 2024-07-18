U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Ricardo Fredeling, 436th Civil Engineer Squadron pavement and equipment craftsman, sings the national anthem during the 436th Mission Support Group change of command ceremony at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, July 19, 2024. The event saw Col. Jason Holcomb relinquish command to Col. Brian Ellis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amanda Jett)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.19.2024 Date Posted: 07.19.2024 15:42 Photo ID: 8538986 VIRIN: 240719-F-PU288-1004 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 3.16 MB Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ellis takes command of the 436th MSG [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Amanda Jett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.