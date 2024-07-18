Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ellis takes command of the 436th MSG [Image 2 of 8]

    Ellis takes command of the 436th MSG

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Amanda Jett 

    436th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Chris McDonald, left, 436th Airlift Wing commander, gives opening remarks during the 436th Mission Support Group change of command ceremony at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, July 19, 2024. The event saw Col. Jason Holcomb relinquish command to Col. Brian Ellis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amanda Jett)

    Date Taken: 07.19.2024
    Date Posted: 07.19.2024 15:42
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
    Dover AFB
    Change of Command
    MSG
    436th Airlift Wing

