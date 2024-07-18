Navy Lodge San Diego receives its Carlson Award

Retired Rear Adm. Robert J. Bianchi, Chief Executive Officer for the Navy Exchange Service Command presents Navy Lodge San Diego its 2023 Carlson Award on July 11, 2024. This is the fourth time Navy Lodge San Diego has earned this prestigious award. The Edward E. Carlson Award is awarded to the Navy Lodge that has the highest scores in guest and associate satisfaction, operations, quality assurance assessment and financial performance. NEXCOM enables warfighter readiness and strengthens the Navy’s quality of life mission. Providing essential products, services, hospitality and outfitting Navy communities around the globe, NEXCOM is continuously evolving to meet the demands of today’s military operational environment. (U.S. Navy photo)

