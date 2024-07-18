Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Lodge San Diego receives its Carlson Award [Image 3 of 6]

    Navy Lodge San Diego receives its Carlson Award

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2024

    Retired Rear Adm. Robert J. Bianchi, Chief Executive Officer for the Navy Exchange Service Command presents Navy Lodge San Diego its 2023 Carlson Award on July 11, 2024. This is the fourth time Navy Lodge San Diego has earned this prestigious award. The Edward E. Carlson Award is awarded to the Navy Lodge that has the highest scores in guest and associate satisfaction, operations, quality assurance assessment and financial performance. NEXCOM enables warfighter readiness and strengthens the Navy’s quality of life mission. Providing essential products, services, hospitality and outfitting Navy communities around the globe, NEXCOM is continuously evolving to meet the demands of today’s military operational environment. (U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 07.11.2024
    Date Posted: 07.19.2024 14:05
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
