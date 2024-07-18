VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Cmdr. Andrew Giacomucci assumed command of Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 2 during a change of command ceremony at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, July 18, 2024. EODMU 2 is a subordinate command of EODGRU 2 and operates as part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Force providing skilled, capable, and combat-ready deployable Navy EOD and Navy Diver forces around the globe to support a range of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Jackson Adkins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.18.2024 Date Posted: 07.19.2024 13:45 Photo ID: 8538648 VIRIN: 240718-N-TL968-1020 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 17.55 MB Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, EOD Mobile Unit 2 Holds Change of Command Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Jackson Adkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.