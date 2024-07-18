Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    EOD Mobile Unit 2 Holds Change of Command Ceremony [Image 5 of 5]

    EOD Mobile Unit 2 Holds Change of Command Ceremony

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jackson Adkins  

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group Two

    VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Cmdr. Andrew Giacomucci assumed command of Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 2 during a change of command ceremony at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, July 18, 2024. EODMU 2 is a subordinate command of EODGRU 2 and operates as part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Force providing skilled, capable, and combat-ready deployable Navy EOD and Navy Diver forces around the globe to support a range of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Jackson Adkins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2024
    Date Posted: 07.19.2024 13:45
    Photo ID: 8538648
    VIRIN: 240718-N-TL968-1020
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 17.55 MB
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EOD Mobile Unit 2 Holds Change of Command Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Jackson Adkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    EOD Mobile Unit 2 Holds Change of Command Ceremony
    EOD Mobile Unit 2 Holds Change of Command Ceremony
    EOD Mobile Unit 2 Holds Change of Command Ceremony
    EOD Mobile Unit 2 Holds Change of Command Ceremony
    EOD Mobile Unit 2 Holds Change of Command Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    EOD Mobile Unit 2 Holds Change of Command Ceremony

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NECC
    US Navy
    EOD
    Change of Command
    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 2

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download