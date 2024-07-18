VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Cmdr. Nicholas Quihuis departs after a change of command ceremony where Andrew Giacomucci assumed command of Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 2 at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, July 18, 2024. EODMU 2 is a subordinate command of EODGRU 2 and operates as part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Force providing skilled, capable, and combat-ready deployable Navy EOD and Navy Diver forces around the globe to support a range of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Jackson Adkins)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2024 13:46
|Photo ID:
|8538646
|VIRIN:
|240718-N-TL968-1012
|Resolution:
|5265x3510
|Size:
|11.6 MB
|Location:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, EOD Mobile Unit 2 Holds Change of Command Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Jackson Adkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
