EOD Mobile Unit 2 Holds Change of Command Ceremony

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Cmdr. Andrew Giacomucci assumed command of Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 2 (EODMU 2) during a change of command ceremony at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, July 18, 2024. Giacomucci relieved Cmdr. Nick Quihuis as commanding officer of EODMU 2 in front of family, friends and service members. Quihuis was in command of the unit from Nov. 2022 to July 2024.



Capt. Karl Haywood, commander, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group (EODGRU) 2, presided over the ceremony, and Rear Adm. (ret.) Frank Morneau was the guest speaker. Morneau served 34 years as a Navy EOD Officer, retiring in 2016, and still serves as a mentor, role model, and motivator to many in the EOD community.



Morneau welcomed Giacomucci and praised Quihuis for his leadership during his time as the EODMU 2 commander.



“Looking back over the past couple of years, you should have tremendous pride in what you’ve been able to accomplish. You sent an expeditionary mine countermeasure team to recover the Chinese spy balloon. You deployed out to the Middle East and provided valuable intelligence in mine warfare to the CENTCOM commander. You were out there when Hamas attacked Israel,” said Morneau. “EOD Mobile Unit 2 is in the right place, at the right time, to do what needs to be done, on time and on target. That’s because of your leadership. You have exemplified what this community needs in the way of leadership throughout your entire tour.”



“To the crew, I want to talk to you about something that’s never going to change, and that is your commitment to our mission, which is to fight and win this country’s wars…you have to be ready,” Morneau said.



In his first address as commanding officer, Giacomucci highlighted the legacy and professionalism of EODMU 2.



“To the Officers and Sailors of EODMU 2, I’m excited to become a part of the legacy of the original East Coast EOD unit. The opportunity to lead such a dedicated and capable team is humbling. Our unique ability to eliminate explosive threats so the Fleet and nation can fight and win whenever, wherever, and however it chooses, is a noble calling, and together, we will be ready for that tasking,” said Giacomucci.



EODMU 2 is a subordinate command of EODGRU 2 and operates as part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Force providing skilled, capable, and combat-ready deployable Navy EOD and Navy Diver forces around the globe to support a range of operations.



For more news from Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2, visit https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/eodg-2.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.18.2024 Date Posted: 07.19.2024 13:49 Story ID: 476630 Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, EOD Mobile Unit 2 Holds Change of Command Ceremony, by LT Chelsea Cannaday, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.